Cove Street Capital LLC Acquires 151,000 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 493,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,000 shares during the period. Warner Bros. Discovery comprises approximately 1.7% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $5,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,337,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,522,000 after buying an additional 211,454 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 22.8% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 45,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 79.3% during the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 689,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,486,000 after acquiring an additional 304,835 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 13.6% in the third quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 15.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 445,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 59,345 shares in the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 3.3 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ WBD traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,475,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,022,199. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $16.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.55.

WBD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.