Cove Street Capital LLC Acquires 11,583 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,583 shares during the period. Ducommun accounts for about 1.9% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cove Street Capital LLC owned about 0.87% of Ducommun worth $5,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DCO. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,068,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,533,000 after acquiring an additional 406,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 35.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,245,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,280,000 after buying an additional 324,788 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 39.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 675,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,072,000 after buying an additional 190,608 shares during the last quarter. RDST Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 237.2% in the second quarter. RDST Capital LLC now owns 268,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,679,000 after buying an additional 188,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 1,421.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after buying an additional 123,323 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ducommun stock traded up $0.70 on Monday, hitting $50.92. 67,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,742. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.43 million, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.93. Ducommun Incorporated has a 52 week low of $40.24 and a 52 week high of $58.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.82.

In other Ducommun news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $81,551.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,637.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DCO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ducommun from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.60.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

