Cove Street Capital LLC Has $7.91 Million Stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Cove Street Capital LLC reduced its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the quarter. NewMarket accounts for about 2.7% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $7,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEU. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NewMarket by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 586,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 288,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,725,000 after buying an additional 55,691 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in NewMarket by 62.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 229,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,463,000 after purchasing an additional 88,476 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 8.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,257,000 after buying an additional 10,213 shares in the last quarter. 60.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEU traded up $5.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $597.28. 28,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,316. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $563.92 and a 200-day moving average of $503.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.43. NewMarket Co. has a 52 week low of $334.36 and a 52 week high of $599.61.

Separately, StockNews.com cut NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 4th.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

