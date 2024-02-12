First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $2.16 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $149.13. The stock had a trading volume of 11,457,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,377,771. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $155.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total value of $31,372.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,846. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,974 shares of company stock worth $19,427,217 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

