CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) is Cove Street Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 391,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,827 shares during the quarter. CNX Resources accounts for 3.0% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $8,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNX. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 186,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 3,621.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 2,618.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 854,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after acquiring an additional 822,722 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,250,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CNX Resources stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $20.00. 2,301,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,929,590. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CNX Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $23.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $999.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.62 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 50.34%. CNX Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho raised shares of CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

View Our Latest Report on CNX

CNX Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.