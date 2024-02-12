Montag A & Associates Inc. Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 270,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,299 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.3% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $35,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Alphabet by 29.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $149.13. 11,457,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,377,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $155.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GOOG

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total transaction of $3,291,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,377,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,832,416.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $3,291,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,377,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,832,416.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,974 shares of company stock worth $19,427,217. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.