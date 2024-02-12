Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Shares Acquired by Cove Street Capital LLC

Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 478,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,600 shares during the period. Six Flags Entertainment accounts for 3.6% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cove Street Capital LLC owned 0.57% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $10,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SIX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,918,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,559,000 after buying an additional 3,108,978 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 2,601,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,484,000 after buying an additional 1,702,783 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 242.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,297,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,934,000 after buying an additional 1,625,966 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 7,017.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 746,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,387,000 after buying an additional 735,733 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,475,000. Institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on SIX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.92.

Six Flags Entertainment Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE SIX traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $25.62. 911,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,019. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 2.20. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $18.29 and a 12 month high of $31.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.73 and a 200-day moving average of $23.51.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

