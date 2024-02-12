White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) is Cove Street Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. White Mountains Insurance Group accounts for about 5.2% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cove Street Capital LLC owned about 0.40% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $15,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WTM. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 61.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 500.0% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 106.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 33 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 52.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 38 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, Director Weston M. Hicks purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,480.56 per share, with a total value of $1,480,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,414,171.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WTM traded up $42.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,671.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,968. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $1,312.00 and a one year high of $1,681.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,531.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,525.40.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $27.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 23.50%.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

