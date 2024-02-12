Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for United Rentals (URI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for United Rentals (NYSE: URI):

1/26/2024 – United Rentals had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $325.00 to $400.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/26/2024 – United Rentals had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $322.00 to $559.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2024 – United Rentals had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $630.00 to $710.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/26/2024 – United Rentals had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $510.00 to $718.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2024 – United Rentals is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2024 – United Rentals had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BNP Paribas. They now have a $485.00 price target on the stock.

12/19/2023 – United Rentals had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $494.00 to $591.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/15/2023 – United Rentals had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $490.00 to $650.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

United Rentals Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:URI traded up $13.18 on Monday, hitting $663.53. The stock had a trading volume of 515,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,184. The business’s fifty day moving average is $573.14 and its 200 day moving average is $494.71. The company has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $325.15 and a 52 week high of $673.68.

Get United Rentals Inc alerts:

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of United Rentals

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 9,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in United Rentals by 10.0% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,109,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $939,382,000 after buying an additional 192,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Square Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the second quarter worth about $5,473,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.