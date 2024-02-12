959,637 Shares in Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) Bought by Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 959,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,397,000. Nanobiotix accounts for approximately 3.1% of Johnson & Johnson’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

NBTX stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,219. Nanobiotix S.A. has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.42.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NBTX shares. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Nanobiotix in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer and other unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is NBTXR3, a sterile aqueous suspension of crystalline hafnium oxide nanoparticles used for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, rectal cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer.

