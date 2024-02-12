General Catalyst Group Management LLC Has $37.23 Million Stock Holdings in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

General Catalyst Group Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,683,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,281,139 shares during the period. Oscar Health comprises approximately 3.5% of General Catalyst Group Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. General Catalyst Group Management LLC owned about 3.01% of Oscar Health worth $37,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Oscar Health by 157.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Oscar Health by 8.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oscar Health by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oscar Health

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 30,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $245,036.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 548,613 shares in the company, valued at $4,476,682.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Oscar Health news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 30,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $245,036.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 548,613 shares in the company, valued at $4,476,682.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 16,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $137,030.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 301,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,979.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 437,227 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,751. Company insiders own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OSCR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Oscar Health from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.40.

Oscar Health Stock Performance

Oscar Health stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.33. 4,458,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,735,604. Oscar Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $17.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.72.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 28.95% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. Oscar Health’s revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers Individual and Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care It also provides reinsurance products.

