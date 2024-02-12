Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Sells 166 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lowered its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Eaton were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eaton by 3.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Eaton by 74.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 43,381 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Eaton by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the first quarter valued at $1,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE:ETN traded down $3.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $274.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,326,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,341. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $155.38 and a fifty-two week high of $278.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $243.38 and its 200-day moving average is $226.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $109.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Activity

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.92.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

