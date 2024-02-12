iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Hits New 1-Year High at $71.83

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $71.83 and last traded at $71.83, with a volume of 124201 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.38.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IWX. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $590,184,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $440,200,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,341,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,136,000 after buying an additional 1,270,994 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,858,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,520,000 after buying an additional 1,172,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,120,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,664,000 after acquiring an additional 244,351 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

