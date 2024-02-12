iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Hits New 1-Year High at $73.80

Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.80 and last traded at $73.75, with a volume of 46442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.62.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 82.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,526,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

