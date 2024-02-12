Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Boosts Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 47.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 330.8% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter worth $30,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in KeyCorp by 49.9% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the second quarter worth $37,000. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. Stephens upgraded KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE KEY traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.13. 16,923,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,503,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.20. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.13%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

