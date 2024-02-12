Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Short Interest Update

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,570,000 shares, a decrease of 38.0% from the January 15th total of 26,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter worth $35,559,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 9.6% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 790,133 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,844,000 after purchasing an additional 69,336 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 9.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,221,292 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $404,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582,327 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 10.4% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,195,686 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,913,000 after buying an additional 205,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 59.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 516,399 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,741,000 after buying an additional 192,327 shares in the last quarter. 11.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PBR traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $17.27. The company had a trading volume of 9,138,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,005,514. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average of $15.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $17.76.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.48%. The business had revenue of $25.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.46 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.96.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

