iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Sets New 1-Year High at $176.76

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $176.76 and last traded at $176.70, with a volume of 154503 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $175.48.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.76 and a 200-day moving average of $163.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,853,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $389,000.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

