Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Acquires 450 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,498 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in HP were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,055,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 403,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after buying an additional 89,600 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of HP by 15.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 174,455 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,483,000 after acquiring an additional 23,264 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of HP by 2,231.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 111,610 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 106,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,895,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,030,662. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.99. The company has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.43%.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,367.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.22.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

