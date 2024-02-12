Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Sells 1,000 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV decreased its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 33.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 29,166 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unum Group news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $347,089.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,540.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Unum Group stock traded up $0.72 on Monday, reaching $48.45. 998,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,919. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.89. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $52.15.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.07). Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.50%.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 31st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.