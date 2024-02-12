Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Buys 1,000 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 241.0% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 26,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 7.7% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 12,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.32 on Monday, reaching $161.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,843,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,110,458. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.20. The company has a market cap of $146.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 73.65%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

