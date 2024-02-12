Ethereum (ETH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $316.96 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $316.96 billion and $12.00 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for $2,637.57 or 0.05260910 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00080849 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00026640 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00013630 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00019863 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006725 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,169,997 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.