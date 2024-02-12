Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 3,829 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 97% compared to the average daily volume of 1,948 put options.
Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $8.63. 1,778,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921,405. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $11.96. Veradigm has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $17.84.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burney Co. grew its holdings in Veradigm by 652.8% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 234,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 202,999 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Veradigm in the third quarter worth $825,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Veradigm by 53.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Veradigm by 216.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 142,489 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 97,432 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Veradigm by 19.9% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,030 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the period.
Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.
