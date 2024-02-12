Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 3,829 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 97% compared to the average daily volume of 1,948 put options.

Veradigm Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $8.63. 1,778,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921,405. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $11.96. Veradigm has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $17.84.

Get Veradigm alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veradigm

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burney Co. grew its holdings in Veradigm by 652.8% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 234,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 202,999 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Veradigm in the third quarter worth $825,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Veradigm by 53.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Veradigm by 216.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 142,489 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 97,432 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Veradigm by 19.9% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,030 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Veradigm in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Veradigm in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get Our Latest Report on MDRX

About Veradigm

(Get Free Report)

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.