Investors Purchase Large Volume of TeraWulf Call Options (NASDAQ:WULF)

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 19,272 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 127% compared to the average volume of 8,495 call options.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WULF. Stifel Canada reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.45.

Shares of WULF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.39. 30,358,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,334,504. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.69. TeraWulf has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $18.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 million. TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 158.25% and a negative return on equity of 67.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TeraWulf will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in TeraWulf by 2,542.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in TeraWulf in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TeraWulf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in TeraWulf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in TeraWulf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

