Investors Purchase High Volume of NU Call Options (NYSE:NU)

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 85,484 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 191% compared to the typical daily volume of 29,420 call options.

NU stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $9.88. 25,463,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,877,797. NU has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a PE ratio of 123.64 and a beta of 0.93.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. NU had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that NU will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NU shares. TheStreet lowered shares of NU from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NU in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.80 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of NU in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NU from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NU presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in NU by 10.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NU during the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in NU during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,675,000. 53.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

