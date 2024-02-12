Geron Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:GERN)

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 4,592 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 251% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,307 put options.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Geron by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 209,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Geron by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 132,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Geron by 12.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GERN traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.37. 18,941,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,546,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. Geron has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $3.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.16.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

