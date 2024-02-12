Mattel Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 24,510 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,018% compared to the average volume of 2,193 call options.

Mattel Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of MAT stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.17. 5,044,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,169,481. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.87.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). Mattel had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Mattel’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mattel

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Mattel by 43.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mattel by 50.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Mattel by 454.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 25,421 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mattel by 2.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mattel in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mattel from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

