Lattice Semiconductor Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:LSCC)

LSCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,116 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $123,278.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at $240,788.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 9,324 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $615,011.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,087.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,090 shares of company stock valued at $3,196,201. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC traded up $1.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.00. 4,489,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,326,239. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.09 and its 200-day moving average is $73.93. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $51.96 and a one year high of $98.30.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

