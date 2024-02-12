Cronos Price Reaches $0.0886 (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cronos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0886 or 0.00000177 BTC on exchanges. Cronos has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and approximately $8.43 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00080849 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00026640 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00019863 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006725 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006592 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000771 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

