Geegoopuzzle (GGP) One Day Volume Reaches $29,468.77

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. During the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded 4% lower against the dollar. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be purchased for about $1.42 or 0.00002824 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Geegoopuzzle has a market cap of $212.38 million and $29,468.77 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Geegoopuzzle Profile

Geegoopuzzle is a token. It launched on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

Geegoopuzzle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 1.43334305 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $20,581.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

