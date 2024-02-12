Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stake Decreased by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV trimmed its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Linde were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 2.2% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,944,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Linde by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,692,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $644,986,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,044,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 13.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Linde by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.14.

Linde stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $419.61. 1,172,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,628. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $408.30 and its 200 day moving average is $393.42. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $319.23 and a 52 week high of $434.21. The company has a market capitalization of $203.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.92.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

