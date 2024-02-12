Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Trims Stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV decreased its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,667 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 494,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $72,670,000 after purchasing an additional 10,698 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,921,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,653,000 after acquiring an additional 22,562 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 113,521 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Trading Up 1.8 %

Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock traded up $3.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $187.35. The stock had a trading volume of 56,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,520. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a twelve month low of $122.10 and a twelve month high of $198.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.87.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy segments. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.