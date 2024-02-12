B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Shares Acquired by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 146.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,214 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV owned approximately 0.14% of B&G Foods worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BGS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in B&G Foods by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 5.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 56.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 12,233 shares during the last quarter. 63.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
B&G Foods Stock Performance
BGS stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,868. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.36.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
B&G Foods Profile
B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, cookies and crackers, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.
