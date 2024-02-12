Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,752 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in Intel by 396.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.48.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.03. The stock had a trading volume of 48,968,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,136,934. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $186.16 billion, a PE ratio of 111.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.10.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

