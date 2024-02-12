Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Sells 145 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,287 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Target were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Target by 3,577.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 3.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Target by 131.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 191.5% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Target stock traded up $2.87 on Monday, hitting $149.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,394,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,451,833. The stock has a market cap of $68.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.37. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $177.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TGT. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TD Cowen downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $161.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.15.

Get Our Latest Report on TGT

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.