Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Boosts Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,962 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $111.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,794,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,346,059. The company has a market capitalization of $131.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.24. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $127.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Johnson Rice cut ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on COP

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.