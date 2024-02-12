Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Acquires 193 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $113.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,033,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,319. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $113.95. The firm has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.33.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

