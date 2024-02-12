Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lessened its position in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Bel Fuse comprises about 1.4% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Bel Fuse were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Bel Fuse in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Bel Fuse during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Bel Fuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Bel Fuse in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Bel Fuse from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

Shares of Bel Fuse stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.37. The company had a trading volume of 135,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Bel Fuse Inc. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $74.34. The firm has a market cap of $937.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bel Fuse

In other Bel Fuse news, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $168,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bel Fuse news, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $168,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,491.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $96,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at $928,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $403,285. Insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

About Bel Fuse

(Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BELFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.