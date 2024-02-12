IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $5,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,451,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,899,660,000 after purchasing an additional 207,148 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 19.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,942,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,335,754,000 after purchasing an additional 952,850 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,907,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $875,861,000 after acquiring an additional 102,862 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,844,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $582,814,000 after purchasing an additional 29,537 shares during the period. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.7% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,753,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $618,976,000 after acquiring an additional 45,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $217.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,033,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,777. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.48. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $234.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.16.

IQV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.31.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

