Montag A & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,040 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $4,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 119,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $480,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after buying an additional 42,330 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:PAVE traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.11. The stock had a trading volume of 511,852 shares. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.95.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

