Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Position Lessened by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV cut its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,084 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Equifax comprises approximately 10.1% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV owned approximately 0.08% of Equifax worth $18,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 105,549.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,543,825,000 after buying an additional 38,776,933 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equifax by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,736,737,000 after buying an additional 3,910,202 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at $229,992,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the second quarter worth about $266,095,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Equifax by 8.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,591,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,492,132,000 after acquiring an additional 795,483 shares during the period. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Equifax in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Equifax from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.53.

Equifax Price Performance

EFX traded up $6.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $255.78. 669,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 56.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.01. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.95 and a 1-year high of $256.21.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.45%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

