Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Has $3.66 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

IWM stock traded up $3.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $202.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,040,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,085,828. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.92 and its 200-day moving average is $185.01. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.