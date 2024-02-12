Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 87 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $7,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,664.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,566 in the last 90 days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $3.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $518.20. The stock had a trading volume of 465,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,908. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $464.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $425.19. The company has a market capitalization of $66.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $300.86 and a 1 year high of $521.50.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PH. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $558.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.93.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

