CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Purchased by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $6,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 160.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in CDW by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,078,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Stock Performance

CDW traded down $3.23 on Monday, hitting $242.00. 689,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,119. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $160.66 and a twelve month high of $247.63. The firm has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.37.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. CDW had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 73.93%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

CDW announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.60.

View Our Latest Report on CDW

Insider Activity at CDW

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total transaction of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,584,695.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,584,695.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,758,545.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CDW

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.