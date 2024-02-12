Montag A & Associates Inc. Acquires 4,875 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,683 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $9,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 50.0% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.4% in the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 2.8% in the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTU stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $656.99. 1,122,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $384.05 and a twelve month high of $662.83. The firm has a market cap of $183.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $615.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $555.87.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 39.34%.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Intuit from $610.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.67.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

