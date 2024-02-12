Montag A & Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $10,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWD. Evergreen Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 127,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 437.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 43,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,260,000 after acquiring an additional 35,110 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 32,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,101,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 3,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $168.07. 1,161,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,455,735. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $168.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.04 and a 200-day moving average of $157.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

