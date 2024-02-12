Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 281 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 129,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,918,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.9% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 23,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $740,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $157.11. 5,479,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,027,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $369.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.86. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $136.10 and a fifty-two week high of $159.83.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.98%.

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at $862,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 278,658 shares of company stock valued at $42,921,732 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

