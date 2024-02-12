Citigroup Cuts Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target to $19.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Citigroup from $23.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Susquehanna raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.61.

NCLH traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.66. The company had a trading volume of 9,559,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,093,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.38 and a 200-day moving average of $16.73. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 2.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,085,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,242,000 after buying an additional 882,556 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth $1,515,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 67,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the period. 60.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

