Citigroup Trims Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Target Price to $10.00

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 61.29% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Soho House & Co Inc. Price Performance

NYSE:SHCO traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,447. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 0.78. Soho House & Co Inc. has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $8.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average is $6.81.

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $300.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Soho House & Co Inc.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,033,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About Soho House & Co Inc.

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. These members use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

