Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 2,306 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. cut its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,050 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,455,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,827 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $204,728,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $854,248,000 after purchasing an additional 715,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,625,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $415,449,000 after purchasing an additional 611,608 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 40,848 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.07, for a total value of $10,909,275.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at $231,388,112.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 40,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.07, for a total transaction of $10,909,275.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at $231,388,112.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total value of $12,896,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,081,340.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 419,426 shares of company stock worth $119,134,439. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.23.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 1.5 %

PANW traded down $5.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $371.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,894,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,716. The stock has a market cap of $117.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.39, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.36. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.41 and a 52 week high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

