Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $77.25 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 179,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,778 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.9% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $77,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,984,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $503.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,132,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,834,911. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $382.37 and a 52-week high of $505.92. The firm has a market cap of $389.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $479.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $455.25.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.